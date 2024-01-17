TROPP, Louise M.



LOUISE M. TROPP, age 86, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at Wooded Glen Health Campus, surrounded by her family. She was born on March 13, 1937, the daughter of Karl and M. Marie Pappert. Louise was a member of the Knob Prairie U.C.C., having joined with her parents when she was five years old. She was a member of the Xenia Chapter Order of the Eastern Star and was previously active in the Ohio Child Conservation League. Throughout her life, she enjoyed living on the family farm and houseboating with special friends and family on lakes in Kentucky and Tennessee. She also enjoyed the family cottage and boating at Indian Lake. Above all, her pride and joy was attending all the various activities of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Jack E. Tropp and her brother-in-law, Charles Garlough. Survivors include her children, JoEllen (Patrick) Yirak, Douglas (Coy) Tropp and Joyce (Gary) Davis; grandchildren, Nicholas (Elizabeth) Yirak, Benjamin Yirak, Sean (Erin) Graves, Seth (Amy) Graves, Jenna (Jake) Owens and Megan Davis; great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Colin, Landon and Cooper; sister, Phyllis Garlough; brothers-in-law, Paul (Patricia) Tropp, Tom (Judy) Tropp; sister-in-law, Pauline Westlake, along with many nieces and nephews. Private services will be held for the family with interment to take place at Enon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Enon Knob Prairie United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 101, Enon, OH 45323. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com





