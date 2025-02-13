Troutman, Linda R.



Linda R. Troutman, 77, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on February 6, 2025. Born on July 22, 1947, in Cleveland, Ohio, Linda lived a life filled with passion, dedication, and love for her family and community. Linda graduated from Fairmont West High School in 1965 and went on to earn her Bachelor's Degree from Ohio Northern University. During her time there, she had the opportunity to share a meal with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. A proud member of the Alpha Xi Delta sorority, Linda was crowned May Day Queen her junior year. For 32 years, Linda devoted her professional life to Lexis Nexis, where she made numerous contributions to her field and built lasting relationships. Linda's commitment extended far beyond her career; she was a passionate advocate for mental health awareness, and established the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) of Dayton, Ohio. Serving as president for 12 years and maintaining her position on the board. She also served on the Citizens Advisory Board of Twin Valley State Hospital. Linda was an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, especially their football team. She found joy in spending time with her German Shepherd, Fallon, and sharing meals with family and friends. Her great sense of humor and willingness to lend a helping hand made a lasting impact on all who knew her. Linda was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church in Kettering, where she taught Sunday school and connected with her congregation. She is survived by her son, Aaron Troutman; her sister, Susan Alden; her sister-in-law, Mary Watson; 2 brothers-in-law, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends. Linda was preceded in death by her father, Walter E. Watson; her mother, Irvina Mary Watson; and her brother, Douglas Robert Watson. Family and friends are invited to honor Linda's memory at a visitation on February 15, 2025, from 11:00 AM to Noon, followed by a memorial service starting at Noon, both taking place at Christ United Methodist Church located at 3440 Shroyer Road, Kettering, OH 45429. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Miracle Clubhouse, 243 Warren St, Dayton, OH 45402, in Linda's memory. To share a memory of Linda or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



