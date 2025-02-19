Trowbridge, Dorothy

Trowbridge (Chaney), Dorothy J.



Dorothy J. Trowbridge, age 82 of Defiance, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Monday, February 17, 2025 at her home.







She was born on August 21, 1942 to the late Walter and Nettie (Applegate) Chaney in Brown County, Ohio. Dorothy was a 1960 graduate of Greeneview High School in Jamestown, Ohio. On September 7, 1963 she married Jack C. Trowbridge who preceded her in death.







Dorothy was a member of the Ham Radio Club in Wilmington, Ohio. She was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother and treasured her years spent raising her children. Dorothy was an animal lover and enjoyed being outdoors and gardening, hiking, bike riding, and caring for her house plants.







Dorothy is survived by her children, Carol J. (Terry) Kindinger of Defiance and Don L. (Christine) Trowbridge of Katy, Texas, five grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and her siblings; Gordon (Marian) Chaney of Alabama, Lawrence Chaney of South Charleston, OH, Harold Chaney of Washington Courthouse, OH, and John (Anita) Chaney of Jamestown, OH.







In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband Jack Trowbridge, son, Roy N. Trowbridge, and brother, Nelson Chaney.







A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.



Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.







Memorials are suggested to Defiance CHP Home Hospice, or Glen Helen Nature Preserve in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



