Truebenbach, Raymond Lee "Ray"



Raymond "Ray" Lee Truebenbach, 76, of Springfield, passed away August 9, 2024 at Hospice of Miami County. He was born July 18, 1948 in Clark County, the son of Ray-mond Eugene and Rose June (Herrell) Truebenbach. Ray was a graduate of Northwestern High School. He was a veteran of the US Army, stationed in Germany. He had retired from Dayton Power & Light after working there for over 30 years. He was a strong supporter of 4-H and enjoyed watching his kids and grandkids show their animals at fairs. He enjoyed working in his garden and spending time with his grandchildren and dogs. Survivors in-clude his four children, Melissa (Fred) Harlow, Ryan (Ashley) Truebenbach, Patrick (Jamison) Truebenbach, and Jodi Fine; grandchildren, Tucker (Leslie), Brevin (Krystal), Brayden, Addison, Garrett, Ian, DeLaney, and DaeLin; great-grandchildren, Kenslie, Revelyn, Keenan, and Braxton; sisters, Judy (David) Schaefer and Joyce Bailum; sisters-in-law, Shirley Bowman Miller and Ruth Flory; dear friends, Bill (Sherry) Blackburn and Dave (Rachil) Stapleton; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Nancy Ann Truebenbach on March 19, 2023, and by his parents. Visitation will be held from 4-6 pm on Wednesday, August 21 at the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. A memorial service will follow at 6:00 pm. Condolences may be shared with Ray's family at www.jkzfh.com.



