Truett, James A. "Jim"



James A. Truett age 94 passed away Thursday June 27, 2024. He was born February 22, 1930 in Hamilton to the late Elias and Gladys (Daugherty) Truett. Jim played football for Hamilton High School from 1946-1949, the United States Air Force Randolph AFB Ramblers from 1952-1955, and Texas Lutheran College from 1957-1960. He was a teacher, baseball, and football coach for Garfield High School from 1962-1968 and was a teacher and football coach for Taft High School from 1969-1985. Jim is survived by four children Debbie (Ronald, deceased 2015) Hansel, Bill (Cindy) Truett, Patti (Tim, deceased 2019) Humphrey, Jim (Melani) Truett; twelve grandchildren Heather (Gary) Chessman, Chuck (Staci) Hansel, Craig Hansel, Jason (Elizabeth) Broshear, David Broshear, Mike (Skye) Truett, Andrea (Matt) Middendorf, Matt (Cydney) Truett, Dustin Truett, Megan (Ian) Mann, Nicole (Patrick) Marsden, Elli Truett; numerous great grandchildren and was also survived by many other family and friends. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and wife of 67 years Mary Louise Truett. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Friday July 5, 2024 from 11:00am until the time of the funeral service at 1:00pm with Pastor John Mittermaier officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park with full military honors. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



