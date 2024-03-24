Trunck, Charles L.



Charles L. Trunck age 88 of Hamilton passed away Wednesday March 20, 2024 at the Hospice of Cincinnati. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on October 1, 1935 the son of Andrew L. and Anna Mae (Mueller) Trunck and was a 1953 graduate of Hamilton Catholic High School. Mr Trunck was a veteran serving in the US Army. On November 6, 1966 in New Port, Kentucky he married Sandra M. Hoelle and she preceded him in death on December 19, 2015. Charlie was employed by Fisher Body Hamilton Plant, for 27 years retiring in 1990. He was a pilot and enjoyed flying his Cessna and Piper Cub.



Survivors include his children, Buddy (Amy) Spahn and Rosemarie (Jeff) Mann; 4 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; a brother, Raymond (Rita) Trunck.



Besides his wife, he was also preceded in death by a son, Michael Trunck in 2001.



The family would like to express their thanks to Hospice of Cincinnati for the care they provided.



Prayers will be offered at 10:30am Monday March 25, 2024 in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am Monday in Sacred Heart Church. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30am Monday in the funeral home. Online register book at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com