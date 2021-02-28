TRUPP, Sarah Alice



Age 85 of Xenia, formerly of Bellbrook, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021, at her home. She was born January 25, 1936, in Dearborn County, Indiana, the daughter of the late Oscar and Faith Wullenweber. Along with her parents, he is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jessica Bryant; and her siblings, Nita Thompson, Roger Wullenweber, Louis Wullenweber and Betty Byard. Sarah is survived by her



husband of 67 years, Larry; daughter, Elaine (James) Bryant; grandchildren, James E. (Jessica) Bryant and Patrick D. Bryant; great-grandchildren, Beckett Bryant and Ava Bryant; brother, Glenn (Jean) Wullenweber; as well as numerous nieces,



nephews and many friends. Sarah was an active member at First Baptist Church of West Carrollton, having taught Sunday school for 45+ years. She was also a member of their choir. Most recently, she was a member of First Baptist Church of Bellbrook, where she was a member of the Senior Adult Group. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, from 10:00 am to 11:30 am at First Baptist Church of Bellbrook, (4100 W Franklin St, Bellbrook, Ohio 45305). Funeral service will begin at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery in Tipp City, OH. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

