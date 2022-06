TRUSSELL, Charles Olan



87, of Washington, PA, passed away peacefully at MVH on June 16, 2022. He was born December 16, 1934. Charlie was married to Phyllis for 41 years, they were truly "best friends" and loved watching TV and sitting outside with their dog, Ginger.



Charlie was a veteran of the Navy and a Teamster for over 50 years driving for ABF.



A memorial gathering in his honor will be scheduled at a site and time to be determined.