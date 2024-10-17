Tuck, Eva

Eva Ter'e Tuck, age 40 of Dayton OH, passed away on Sun, Oct 6, 2024. Funeral services will be held on Fri, Oct 11, 2024, 11:00 am at Greater Allen AME Church, 1620 W 5th St, Dayton, OH 45402, Rev Dr Elmer S. Martin, officiating. The service will be live streamed via https://www.greaterallendayton.com, Facebook site. The family will receive friends Friday at the church beginning at 10:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS RECOMMENDED. Final Disposition: Cremation. For full obituary, visit https: www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W 3rd St.

Funeral Home Information

Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc

3924 W 3rd St

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.loritts-neilson.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

