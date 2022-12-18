TUPPER, Nathan Goodwin



Born 11/28/1940, in Putnam, Connecticut, and passed away 11/29/2022, in Kettering, Ohio.



Nate attended high school in Noank, CN. His father was a car salesman and his mother was teacher, and he and his sister had 19 younger cousins. The family was very proud that he was appointed to United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO. At the Academy he won the Wing Judo Championship and graduated in 1962 with a double major.



He received a master's degree in Materials Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY, (1964). He served as an officer in the US Air Force from 1962-1968, stationed at Wright-Patterson AFB in Ohio, Eglin AFB in Florida, then back to Wright-Patterson and the Dayton area where he made his home. Nate continued to work at the Wright-Patterson Materials Laboratory from 1969-1989 and consulted in the same industry until retirement in 2015.



Well-known at Bosco's and Geez, Nate appreciated good food and good scotch. He met his partner, Della J. Bostick, at Bosco's, and was welcomed and embraced by her large, loving extended family.



An avid reader, he also loved word puzzles, watching golf and football, and fishing. For 41 years Nate and a group of friends took an annual fishing trip to different spots mainly on the Great Lakes, including a memorable fly-in trip to Northern Canada. He and Della fished in Alaska, where she caught a record salmon.



Preceded in death by parents Nathan and Leona Tupper, sister Mertelle Norton, and second wife Mary Bosco Schaaf Tupper. Survived by partner Della Jeannie Bostick, daughters Cheryl Pallas, Cindy (Greg) Simerlink, Terri Tupper, step-children Laurie Schaaf Yalcintuna and Al (Sitha) Schaaf, grandson James Nathan Lauricella, the Morris, Merritt and Ishmael families, nieces and nephews Michael Norton, Carlene Burkeen, Laurie Ingram, Chris Norton, and Kevin Norton, first wife Pauline Tupper, and longtime friends Roger (Janet) Alexander and Bill (Peg) Schulz.



There will be a memorial service in Kettering, Ohio, in the spring of 2023. Contact Della or one of Nate's daughters for more information.

