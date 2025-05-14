Turnbull, Sophia V.



Turnbull, Sophia V., 92 of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 11, 2025 in her home with her family present. She was born in Springfield on March 16, 1933, the daughter of Macedonian immigrants, Kosta and Slavka (Mavroff) Mehoff. Sophia graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1950. At the time of her passing, she was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church. Sophia was a devout Catholic who placed high value on the importance of maintaining a relationship with God. Sophia was proud of her Macedonian heritage to the point that her late husband, Tommy T, was recognized in local circles as an "honorary" Macedonian. Sophia loved all things related to Catholic Central. She was a member of the Boosters Club, a Green Blazer recipient and was inducted into the CCHS Hall of Honor. She also worked for many years as an administrative assistant for the Athletic Department. Sophia was also a huge Notre Dame fan, never missing a televised football game. Amongst her many loves, Sophia was blessed with many wonderful friends, most of which dated back to her early school days. She valued those relationships and took great care to nurture and preserve those friendships. Sophia loved her family with all her heart. She was blessed with a wonderful husband and together they created a family that included four children. The lessons she provided for her children, through her words and through her actions, were based on faith and kindness. Sophia's kindness extended far beyond her family. She was a friend to all, greeting those she met with a smile and a kind word. Our world was just a little bit better with Sophia in it! Survivors include her four children, Michael (Cheryl) Turnbull, Doug Turnbull, Danny (Sharon) Turnbull and Liz Mitchell; seven grandchildren, Katie (Lance) Cartmell, Jacob Mitchell, Courtney (Brian) Holland, Griffin (Morgan) Turnbull, Kellen Turnbull, Dugan Turnbull and Gillian Turnbull. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank T. "Tommy" Turnbull in 1982; and brother, Boris Mehoff in 2011. Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday in St. Teresa Church. Interment will be held privately at a later date in St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Catholic Central Athletic Department.



