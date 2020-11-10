TURNER, Ada Lorraine



Ada Lorraine Turner left this world on November 7, 2020. Born March 6, 1947, to Dorothy (Blackenship) Payne and Ralph Earl Payne in Hamilton, Ohio.



Wife to Roy Walter Turner for 58 years. Mother to Roy Leon, Donna Kay, Tammy Renee,



and Christopher George; grandmother to Amanda, Roy, Christopher, George, Heidi, Kylie, Luke, and Tristan; plus five great-grandchildren. Also surviving are three brothers, Ernie, Roy, and Charles and six sisters, Mary, Edith, Ruth, Connie, Charlene, and Juanita.



Ada devoted her life as a mother and wife. Her life was her home and family. Ada nurtured her family and many neighborhood children; she will be missed by many.



Graveside services will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Farmington, IL. Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington, IL, is in charge of arrangements. To make online condolences you may go to www.Sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.

