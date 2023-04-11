X

Turner, Blanche

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Turner, Blanche M.

Blanche M. Turner, age 91 of Sidney, passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023 at The Landings of Sidney. She was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan on February 20, 1931 the daughter of RV David & Cornelia (Defouw) Mitchell. She worked in the office at Chrysler Air Temp, Dayton for many years. She loved crafting, reading and collecting antiques. She is survived by her children Terry D. (Debbie) Turner of Sidney, Susan K. (Pete) Mazula of Lakewood, Colorado and Debroah A. Smith of Glenwood Springs, Colorado; 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Tracy D. Turner in 2009, sister Shirley Schroen and her son-in-law Royal Smith. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 12:00 pm at the Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, 11890 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Blanche's name to the American Heart Assn., 124 N. Jefferson St., Dayton, Ohio 45402. Services have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Zerkle Funeral Home - Tipp City

11900 N. Dixie Drive

Tipp City, OH

45371

https://www.zerklefh.com

In Other News
1
Harvey, Guy
2
VanAusdal, Cynthia
3
Bise, Merna
4
Hounshell, Zelia
5
Knapke, Daniel
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top