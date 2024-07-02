Turner, Geneva



Geneva Turner, age 91, of Franklin, passed away Friday, June 28, 2024, at Hospice of Butler-Warren Counties from complications following a fall. She was born May 27, 1933, in Gays Creek, KY, the daughter of Robin and Bitha (Smith) Riley. Geneva is survived by a loving family, including a son, Randy (Cecilia) Turner of Liberty Twp.; 2 granddaughters, Elise (Michael) Howe of Novi, MI and Allison (Mike) Krcatovich of Livonia, MI; six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and a sister, Alma (Charles) Sandlin of Hazard, KY. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Talbert (TJ); a son, Terry; an infant daughter, Vickie; a grandson, Matthew; and four brothers. Geneva warmly welcomed everyone into her home. Her kindness and peanut butter fudge will long be remembered by all who knew her. She especially delighted in her granddaughters and six great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be from 9:00 pm to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 8, 2024, at the Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin. The funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 am. The burial will be in Springboro Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Butler-Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Franklin, OH 45005. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.



