Turner, Jill



Jill Turner, 68, of Miamisburg, Ohio passed away peacefully in her home on April 25, 2025. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Eleanore Harshman. She is survived by her brother, Dale Harshman Jr.; daughters, Casaundra Short and McKendra Jones; and grandchildren, Hayley, Madison, Abby, and her "bug" Roman.



Jill's life revolved around her grandchildren and her happiest moments involved family.



Jill's resilience inspired many and her family will continue to live by the lessons she instilled.



If you wish to honor Jill, please consider making a donation to cancer research.



"It's not goodbye, it's see you later."



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com