TURNER, Joyce E.



Age 71, of Dayton, passed away August 2, 2022. She was born November 1, 1950, in Georgetown, OH, to the late Virgil and Marjorie (Jefferson) Berry. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her 12 siblings, James, Lloyd, Kenneth, Virgil Jr., Dwight, Stanley, Carolyn, Joan, Barbara, Mary Helen, Virginia and Frederick.



She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Troy (Jeanne) Turner and her daughter, Tania (David) Baxter; grandchildren, Jordan, Justin, Jayden, Elaina and Elan; great-grandchildren, Bryce, Brielle, Kaiya and Phoenix; numerous nieces and nephews; close family friends, Hubbert Bonner, Beverly Lipps, Mona Walton, Barbara Shine, Peggy Beckhousing and many dear friends.



Joyce loved line dancing, playing cards, family gatherings, gardening and thrifting. Joyce loved to welcome people into her home and make them feel like family.



A Celebration of Joyce's Life will be held August 20, 2022, at 4821 Salem Avenue 12p-6p.



