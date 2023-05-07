Turner, Lenora

Turner (Davis), Lenora Lucille



Lenora Lucille (Davis) Turner, 96, of Springfield, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on May 2, 2023. She was born June 11, 1926 in Kensington, Georgia the daughter of Thomas and Felt (Love) Davis. Mrs. Turner moved to Springfield with her family in the late 1940's. She met and married Mr. Leamon Turner and became his devoted wife for more than 65 years. She was a faithful member of Mount Zion Baptist Church for more than 75 years. Her memory will be cherished by loving sons, Ronald (Dawn) Turner of Springfield, Ohio, Michael (Vickie) Turner of Cincinnati, Ohio; grandchildren, Cindy Turner of Cincinnati, Ohio, Michael (Ebonique) Turner II of Columbus, Ohio, Nayta Turner of Las Vegas, Nevada and Breona Turner of Springfield, Ohio; great granddaughters, Makiaya, Laila and Lauren of Columbus, Ohio; special honorary son, Richard Freeman II of Springfield, Ohio and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, parents and eight brothers and sisters. Visitation is Friday, May 12, 2023 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon in Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements provided by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com

