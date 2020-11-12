TURNER, Margaret L.



Age 83, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Pastor Norman Bradfield officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

