Turner, William "Bill"



age 98 of Hamilton, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. Bill was born in Bond, Kentucky on August 25, 1925 to Minatree and Glemma (nee Smith) Turner. Bill went into the service in 1942 and was shipped to England and from there to Germany where he fought in the Battle of the Bulge. From there, he was sent to France where he fought in heavy combat. It was in France where he was awarded the Bronze Star for saving a fellow soldier. He was also awarded the sharpshooter medal. Bill was in the Ohio Defense Corp, which was a local unit, and reached the rank of Lt. Colonel. Upon returning to the states, Bill was hired at Shuler and Benninghofen. He also worked at Hamilton Tool, Champion and Bob Kihm Car Sales. Bill was a member of the Hamilton American Legion and Richmond Road Baptist Church. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed bluegrass music. Bill is survived by his children, Steve (Judi) Turner, Christy (Kelly) Cole and Joshua (Lindsay) Turner; his grandchildren, Kelly Saleeba, Kyle Turner, Mary Elizabeth Corpus, Reagan Turner, Carmen Craig, Aaron Turner, Thomas Cole, Alyvia Cole, Easton Turner and Lennox Turner; his numerous great-grandchildren; and his companion, Cynthia Downey. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Greg Turner; and his siblings, Raymond Turner, Harold Turner, Audley Turner, Fannie Lindsey and Peggy Pickott. Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, December 28, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the funeral home with Pastor Ted Loman officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Cincinnati for their support and excellent care that allowed him to remain at home with his family in his last days. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.



