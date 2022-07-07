dayton-daily-news logo
X

TUTHILL, Zelda

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

TUTHILL (nee Eyler),

Zelda Mae

Age 92 of Fairfield, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022. She was born September 12, 1929, in Hamilton, Ohio, to the late Wilbur and Verna Eyler (nee Farmer). On April 22, 1950, in Cincinnati, Ohio, she married Charles Tuthill. She is survived by her children Charlene Haas Schleben Bold, Doris J. Tuthill, and Lori L. (Kelly) Cramer; sister Antoinette Winkle; grandchildren Cynthia Haas Martin (Bryan) Hitch, Maxwell Cramer, Benjamin Cramer, Robert (Kelsey) Cramer, Samuel Cramer; and her great-grandchildren David Martin and Spencer Hitch. Zelda is preceded in death by her husband Charles and grandson Mike Bold Jr. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to the charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting


www.avancefuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Avance Funeral Home & Crematory

4976 Winton Road

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://www.avancefuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
TAYLOR, Roberta
2
COOPER, Weldon
3
DEMPSTER, Richard
4
BOEHRINGER, Betty
5
BRITTON, Russell
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top