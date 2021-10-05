dayton-daily-news logo
X

TUTT, PAUL

ajc.com

Obituaries
4 hours ago

TUTT, Paul B.

Paul B. Tutt passed away peacefully in his home on October 1, 2021. He was born January 6, 1936, to parents Stephen Leonard Tutt and Victoria Byrd Tutt Moore in Trace Fork, Kentucky, near Compton, Kentucky. He attended Wolfe County High School. Paul joined the Marines on February 3, 1953, and was honorably discharged as a Sargent on February 2, 1956. He was proceeded in death by his parents and his son, Stephen Tutt. Paul is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mildred; daughter, Vicki (Les) Greider; 2 grandsons, Matthew and Aaron (Kate) Greider; and great-grandchildren, Jason, Dylan, and Robin Greider. A visitation will take place Wednesday, October 6, 2021, from 1pm-2pm with funeral service to follow at 2 pm at Baker Stevens Parramore Funeral Home 6850 Roosevelt Avenue Middletown, Ohio 45005. Services will be officiated by Evette Watt. He will be interred at Woodside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Butler and Warren County. Condolences may be sent to the family at bakerstevensparramore.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home

6850 Roosevelt Ave

Middletown, OH

45005

https://www.bakerstevensparramore.com/

In Other News
1
SCHEIDT, Charles
2
MYERS, Sandra
3
DUBRO, Allen
4
RICHARDSON, Arma
5
DAVIS, Charles
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top