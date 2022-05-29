TUTTLE, Ruth S.



Age 99, of Springfield, went to be with the Holy Father on May 26, 2022. She was born on May 31, 1922, the daughter of Frank and Bessie (George) Swab in Findlay, Ohio. Ruth graduated from Findlay High School and Wittenberg College. She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Springfield for many years, Gamma Phi Beta, Young Woman's Mission,



Woman's Town Club, United Senior Services and the Springfield Country Club. Ruth enjoyed reading, playing golf and bridge. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Tuttle in April 1990. Survivors include her three sons and their wives, Robert F. (Susan) Tuttle Jr., Thomas (Karen) Tuttle and Curtis (Jill) Tuttle; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022, at 10:30 am at Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Ruth's name to First Lutheran Church or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting



