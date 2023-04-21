Tuttle, Thomas F



Thomas Frederick Tuttle, 89, passed away at home on April 5, 2023 after a long struggle with dementia. Born in Middletown, Ohio to William F Tuttle and Irene Niederlander, he graduated from Hotchkiss School in 1951 and Yale University in 1955 with a degree in mechanical engineering. Upon graduation he spent 2 years in the Navy in NROTC.



In 1957 he married Jeanne Belden, the love of his life, and joined Armco Steel Corporation in Middletown. Tom had the opportunity to travel around the world as part of his work at Armco including living with his family in Brussels and Paris for a few years. Upon retirement from Armco in 1989, he and Jeanne moved to Maine.



When he wasn't working, Tom enjoyed volunteering, renovating houses, tinkering with projects around the house, and spending time with his family. Since 1989, he and Jeanne spent their summers at Pitcher Pond in Lincolnville, Maine where he enjoyed the benefits of their camp, including teaching youngsters how to fish.



Tom leaves a loving family: Wife, Jeanne Belden; Son, Mark Tuttle (Brooke); Daughters Jane Tuttle and Anne Frewin (Steve); Grandchildren: Will Tuttle (Courtney), Caroline Tuttle Cumming (Marc), Spencer Tuttle, and Austin Kidder; Great grandchildren: Liam and Hazel Tuttle.



The family expresses sincere gratitude for the care provided by the staff at Baysquare Memory Care, Compassus Hospice of Scarborough, CHANS Hospice of Brunswick, and Linda's Home Care.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Gathering Place, Brunswick, Maine or The Game Loft, Belfast, Maine. A family graveside service will be held in Lincolnville this summer.

