Duane LeRoy Twait, 91, of Hilton Head Island, SC, and formerly of Springfield, OH, passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023. He was born on September 21, 1931, in Blue Earth, MN to Dale and Sylvian Twait. Duane graduated from North Dakota State University with a BS in Pharmacy in 1953. After college, Duane served in the U.S. Air Force from 1953-1956.



Duane married his wife, Lillian in Dayton, OH, on November 24, 1956, and they moved to Springfield in 1959. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and operated Madison Avenue Pharmacy from 1963 through 1994. Duane and Lillian enjoyed traveling internationally with friends as well as visiting their grandchildren as often as possible. Family cherished time spent together at their vacation home in Hilton Head for more than thirty years. Upon moving to The Cypress in Hilton Head in 2019, Duane became an active member of Island Lutheran Church. His love for the Cincinnati Bengals and Cincinnati Reds was finally being rewarded after many years of following. He will be fondly remembered for his kindness and generosity to others.



Duane was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Lillian in 2019 and by his sister, Dean Vivian (Betty) Twait in 2016. Duane is survived by three sons: Gregory and his wife Julie of Charlotte, NC; Bradley and his wife Marianne of Victor, NY; Steven and his wife Traci of Hilton Head Island, SC; five grandchildren: Erica of Summerville, SC; Benjamin, his wife Samantha and their son Brooks of Niskayuna, NY; Rebecca of Salt Lake City, UT; Kimberly of Latham, NY; and Emma of Utrecht, Netherlands.



A celebration of Duane's life will be held on 11:00 AM on Friday, August 11, 2023, at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Daniel Powell of Grace Lutheran Church officiating. The family will receive visitors before the service beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Lutheran Hour Ministries (www.lhm.org) at 660 Mason Ridge Center Dr., St. Louis, MO 63141 or to a charity of your choice.



