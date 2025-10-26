Twyla Maple

Maple (Ryder), Twyla "Sue"



Twyla Sue Maple, 73, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, October 22, 2025, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born October 26, 1951, in Springfield, the daughter of James and Betty (Dalie) Ryder. Sue enjoyed gardening, cooking but her favorite pastime was being with her loving family and many friends. She was retired from Shamrock Printing and was a graduate of Northwestern High School. Survivors include her siblings; Sandra Fenton, John Ryder (Jeanne), Tom Ryder, Mary Lou Kibler (Johnnie) and Jeannie Lewis, stepsister; Jamie Goldmeyer (Tad), and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; William Maple in 2022, her son; Douglas "Dougie". Maple, siblings; Katherine Arnold, James Ryder and Joseph Ryder, stepbrother; Kip Ryder, her parents and many other family members. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Gene Skinner officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



