TYLER, Lottie

TYLER (White),



Lottie Regina



Age 74, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Hospice in Richmond, KY. She is preceded in death by her parents Howard Bruce and Mary Frances White; brothers Howard, Jr., (Sam), John,



William, Charles, Irving and Leon. Lottie is survived by her husband Joseph Tyler; children Robert (Theresa) Lancaster, Lori (Matthew) Adams; grandchildren Justin Lancaster,



Alexandra Adams; brothers Bruce, Eric (Wynonna), James, Dwight, Ronald, Harry (Barbara) and Donald (Rosalind), and sisters Rita Jenkins, Mary (Earl) and Linda (Gregory). Lottie



accomplished many things in life but was most proud of being a mom. She battled Parkinson's disease for 24 years and was a steadfast supporter of continued research. She had a love of animals and was a fierce supporter of the ASPCA. A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

