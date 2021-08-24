TYLER, Michael Charles



Age 79 of Beavercreek, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021, at his residence. He was preceded in death by his parents



Richard and Helen Meyer and his biological father Charles L. Tyler. He is survived by his wife Donna "Dye" Tyler; three sons Matthew Tyler (Emily), Shannon White and Scott Prather



(Cindy); two daughters Diana Keller and Laura Prather Wilson (Don); three sisters and 1 brother-in-law, Jane Olah (Ed), Joyce Keegan, Janet Hammond; two brothers and 1 sister-in-law, Thomas (Dianne) Meyer and Steven Meyer; grandchildren, Keaton, Alli, Jordan, Logan, Tara, Ashley and Jessica; great-grandchildren, Dalton, Hailey and Carly. Michael was a graduate of Chaminade High School and the University of Dayton. He retired from Electronic Image Systems\Barco. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at the Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton –Xenia Road 45432 (Beavercreek Chapel) from 5 to 7 pm. Graveside service Thursday, 11 a.m. August 26th at Calvary Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences at



