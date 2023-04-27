Ubaike, Augustine

Ubaike, Jr., Augustine O. C.



Obaike, Augustine Obiechina Christopher, Jr., age 37, passed away on Sun, Apr 16, 2023. A memorial service will be held on Fri, Apr 28, 2023, 11:00 am at McKinley UM Church, 196 Hawthorn St, Dayton OH 45402, Rev Peter E. Matthews, officiating. The family will receive relatives & friends Friday at the church beginning at 10:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS REQUIRED. Interment: Nigeria Africa. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W. Third St.

