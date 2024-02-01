Udry, Carl B., Jr.



Age 95, passed away peacefully January 29, 2024. He was born in Yonkers, NY to Dorothy Udry (Potter) and Carl Udry, Sr. and was brother to William (Dorothy Berg), all deceased. Carl was an extraordinarily caring and devoted husband to Jane Udry (Bucher) for their 64 years of marriage, before her passing. He is survived by his children: Charles (Nina Petricone), Larry (Kirsten Lillegard), Eileen (Tom Fitton), Anne (Kevin Bjella), Eddy, and Martha Udry, and his grandkids: Emmy, Lela, Cailah, Kyle, Eli, Miles and Ruby. Carl's strong faith guided his life, his family, and his dedication to church and community service. Carl will be remembered for his quick wit, insatiable curiosity and generous spirit as well as his strong affinity for FC Cincinnati, as well as chocolates and Oreos. A Celebration of Life/Remembrances gathering will be Saturday, February 3, 2024 from 2:30-4 pm at Berkeley Square Retirement Center, Haith Hall; Hamilton OH 45013. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Francis Seraph Ministries, 1615 Republic St, Cincinnati, OH 45202. Memorial Mass will be Friday, February 2, 2024 at 11am at Church of the Nativity of Our Lord, 5935 Pandora Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45213. See vorhisandryan.com



