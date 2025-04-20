Ullery, Rosemary "Rosie"



Rosemary "Rosie" Ullery, 84, formerly of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, April 13, 2025. She was born on March 16, 1941, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Homer and Mary (Hill) Dean. Rosie was an avid member of the Eagles. She loved music, crafting, and John Wayne and Chuck Norris. Rosie was very proud of her foster children and enjoyed staying close with them. She was very giving and loved taking care of others. She is survived by her children, Dawn Zimmerman, Carl (Belinda) Ullery, Ray Allen Ullery, and Heaven Ballenger; grandchildren, Tara (Michelle) Ullery, Crystal (A.J.) Barbarino, Jeffrey Rollins, Christopher, Jonathan (Erin), Alex, and Ashley Ullery, Jacob, Makena, Randy; sister, Laurie Hague; nephews, Robert and Jay Hague. Rosie was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Robert Ullery. A private graveside will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park, Springfield. Arrangements are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com