Ullmer, Pamela

ULLMER (Steck), Pamela Lea



With deep sadness our family announces the unexpected passing of Pamela Ullmer, age 49, of Dayton, Ohio on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Pamela is predeceased by her mother, Robin Steck. She is survived by her father, Mick Steck; her three sons, Zachary, Nathaniel and Jeremey Harmon; four grandchildren; brothers, Thomas, Richard and Tony Wheeler; sister, Christyne Stanley, Crystal Tucker and Tashia Wheeler; and she was blessed to have called, Ruby Carrico, her best friend. Pamela grew up in Dayton, a town she loved and never left. She worked as a Home Health Aide and enjoyed playing the lottery. She was a wonderful mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. Memorial Service 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Pryor Funeral Home Chapel, 2520 Shiloh Springs Road, Trotwood, Ohio

