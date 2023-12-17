Underwood, Edwin

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Underwood, Edwin Lamar "Ed"

Edwin Lamar Underwood, age 66, of Todelo OH, formerly of Dayton, OH, departed this life Saturday, December 9, 2023. Visitation 9 am- 11 am Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 9 am  11 am. Family to receive friends 10 am- 11 am. Funeral service begins at 11 am. Interment Woodland Cemetery.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Ravencraft, Franklin Delano
2
Martin, Anna
3
Ringleman, William Andrew
4
Reece, Patricia
5
Bidwell, Ruth
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top