Unger, Lois B.



UNGER, Lois Brook age 94. of Dayton, passed away Monday, April 15, 2024. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Gilbert Unger, daughter Rachelle Sherman, sister Shirley Klausner, great grandsons Shiloh and Eli Jacobson as well as in laws and dear lifelong friends. She is survived by her children Susie and Eddie Katz, Philip and Helen Unger, Amelia and David Ramer and Richard Sherman, grandchildren Michael and Lauren Sherman, Ben and Hope Katz, Allison and Stephen Friedman, Alex Jacobson, Jacob and Kelly Unger, Rachael and Josh Sheradsky and many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends all of whom both adored her and depended on her for her strength and wisdom. She will be dearly missed. Funeral service will be held Thursday, 12 noon at the Beth Abraham Cemetery Chapel 1817 W. Schantz Avenue. Glickler Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.



