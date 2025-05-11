Ungerleider, Beverly

Ungerleider (Turner), Beverly Ann



Beverly Ungerleider, M.D., 85 Dr. Beverly Ungerleider passed away peacefully on May 6, 2025, at her farm, surrounded by family. Born Sept. 28, 1939, she was a devoted pediatrician, mother, grandmother, and advocate for children.



A graduate of Fairmont High School (1957), Miami University (1961), and The Ohio State University College of Medicine (1965). She began her career at Dayton Children's Hospital in 1969, where she helped establish one of the area's first child abuse prevention clinics, laying the groundwork for CARE House at Dayton Children's Hospital, the area's first child abuse prevention clinics. Additionally, she organized the region's first pediatric diabetic and cerebral palsy clinics.



In 1980, she opened a private pediatric practice- the first in Warren county- which became Springboro Pediatrics. Beverly also served as an adjunct professor at the University of Dayton and Wright State's Boonshoft School of Medicine and was a frequent expert witness in child abuse cases.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Helen Turner; sister, Juanita; and former husband, James Ungerleider, M.D. She is survived by her children Jason(Jennifer), Matthew, and Kippy; grandchildren Kyra, Tess, Evan, Madeline, and Addison; and honorary son, Jay Kyne (Cindy).



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to CARE House at Dayton Children's Hospital. The family extends heartfelt thanks to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for their compassionate care.



Visitation will be held on Monday, May 12, from 5:30 to 8:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home in Springboro. A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, May 13, at 10:00 AM, also at Anderson Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at David's Cemetery.



The family will host a memorial gathering at her home in Springboro beginning at noon.



