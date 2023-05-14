Unzel, I'Lee

Unzel (Zirbes), I'Lee Kay



I'Lee Kay Unzel. Today we lost a beautiful wife, mother, grandmother and friend after a courageous battle with cancer. I'Lee, age 76, of Springfield, OH passed away at home on Friday, May 5, 2023, with her husband and daughter by her side. She was born February 7, 1947, to the late Donald E. and Lucille L. (Mead) Zirbes in Rock Island, IL. She married her husband Richard D. Unzel on November 16, 1964, but actually met when they were 12 years old. They have spent every moment together since retiring over 20 years ago. I'Lee graduated from Rock Island High School and Black Hawk College. She enjoyed her work as a dental lab technician for 19 years. There was nothing that brought more joy to I'Lee than being with her family. She attended every single activity for her daughter and grandchildren, never missing a softball game, band concert, theatre production or academic ceremony. She truly cherished every moment she spent with her family. Her grandchildren were the light of her life and her face lit up with every visit and telephone call. Her family will remember her for being hilarious, resilient and loving. She kept her feisty nature until the end. She was loved beyond words and will be deeply missed. Her daughter will especially miss her daily telephone calls. I'Lee is survived by her loving husband, Richard Unzel, daughter, Lisa K. Prosser, grandson, Alec J. Prosser and granddaughter, Jena K. Prosser (fiancé Connor Jones). In addition to her parents, I'Lee was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Bill Prosser and Susan Zirbes who was like a sister. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ohio's Hospice of Central Ohio and close friends for their support and compassion during this difficult time. I'Lee will be cremated and there will be no visitation or services. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

