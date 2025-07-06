Urmston, Helen Louise



Helen Louise Urmston, 85, of Xenia, passed away peacefully June 27, 2025, surrounded by family at the Springfield Masonic Community.



She was Born November 19, 1939 Virgie, Kentucky, the daughter of John Davis and Hannah Ray Bentley. She attended University of Kentucky and then attended Eastern Kentucky where she earned a BS Degree in Education. She later earned a Masters Degree from Central State University. After college she had the opportunity to teach reading to children of servicemen stationed in Okinawa and Bitberg, Germany.



She then returned to Ohio and continued her teaching career in Huber Heights where she taught for 35 years. While biking she met Stu and they were married for 48 years. They both shared a passion for golfing and she served as chairman of the ladies organization. She was a devoted golfer and excelled earning several awards.



Helen is survived by her husband, John Stuart "Stu" Urmston, whom she married on March 19, 1977; three sisters, Gerri Watson, Della Fleming and Alice Osman and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hannah Ray Bentley and John Davis Bentley.



Memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, July 10th, at Xenia United Presbyterian Church, 343 W. Ankeney Mill Road, Xenia, where visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service. The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Xenia United Presbyterian Church, 343 W. Ankeney Mill Road, Xenia, OH 45385.



