Ussat, Dianne Lynn



age 76 of Kettering, passed away on March 16, 2024. She was preceded in death by her parents Nelson and Clare Dworack. Dianne is survived by her husband of 60 years, Philip Ussat; sons Philip (Julie) Ussat and Scott Ussat; grandchildren Emma, Oakley, Charlie, Rachel, and Kailila; brother Tony Dworack; sister Judy Eichman, and brother-in-law Bill Ussat. Dianne was a loving and giving person. She was always looking out for other people. Dianne was charismatic and highly esteemed by all who knew her. Memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Amyloidosis Foundation.



