UZZEL, Marilyn



Age 76, of Dayton, Ohio, left this earth on Thursday, January 21, 2021, to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and



reunited in joy and peace with her husband and soulmate, Martin David Uzzel. They are experiencing their relationship with one another more fully than they ever could have here with us. Marilyn was a beloved and devoted grandmother, mother, and amazing Kentucky-style cook. She was born in Middletown, Ohio, on January 10, 1945, to the late Millard Lee and Anna Mae Richardson (nee Morris). She was preceded in death by her sister, Rita Alice Wade (nee Richardson); brother, Noel Richardson. Marilyn is survived by her son, David Brian (Lisa) Uzzel; beloved grandchildren, Zachary David Uzzel and Josephine Summer Uzzel; sister, Loretta Minamyer;



brothers, Edward Lee Richardson and Martin Allan (Shelly)



Richardson; special bond with brother-in-law, Anthony "Scott" (Tracy) Uzzel and his kids, Andrew Uzzel and Allison Uzzel; and a host of other family members and friends. We were simply blessed and eternally grateful to have felt so



unconditionally loved. Due to COVID concerns, services will be held privately with immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45420 or St. Helen's Parish, 605 Granville Pl, Dayton, OH 45431. www.NewcomerDayton.com.

