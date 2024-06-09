Vallo, Myrle Arthur



Myrle A. Vallo, CPA passed away peacefully on May 31 at age 94.



He is preceded in death by his wife Betty (Thieman), the love of his life. He was also preceded in death by his siblings Rosella Hogenkamp, Maurice Vallo, Velma Frierott, Melvin Vallo, and Connie Meyer; Siblings in law Roger Thieman, Edna Frierott, Hilda Wehrman, Harold Thieman, and Alice Poeppelman.



He is survived by his 5 daughters, Sue Meyer (Doug), Connie O'Connell (Tim), Ann Febus (Kirk), Margaret Lampert (Jeff), and Karen Berry (Mike), sister Audrey Meyer and special friend Cynthia Mitchell.



Of his 15 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren 24 are girls and 11 are boys.



He was born in Minster, Ohio where he met his wife, Betty. He excelled in sports, earning a scholarship to Seton Hall University to play basketball and baseball. His service in the Army during the Korean War kept him from accepting an offer to play professional baseball. When his service ended, he entered the accounting profession, earning his Certified Public Accountant designation. He became Partner, then sole owner of the accounting firm Somers & Vallo. In 1978 his company merged with Deloitte Haskins and Sells (later Deloitte & Touche) with him joining as a Partner. He specialized in small business and the printing/graphic arts industry, having clients and giving seminars all over the country.



His ability and love of sports transferred to the game of golf. He was a member of Sycamore Creek Country Club and later Moraine Country Club. He was an avid fan and season ticket holder of the University of Dayton basketball games and a proud patron of the Masters golf tournament for over 20 years.



Myrle was a man who grew up in a home with very meager means but with the love of his family, his intelligence, hard work and his athletic ability, he was able to climb to the top of his profession. He will be remembered not only for this but for his kindness, generosity and humility. He was a remarkable man who will be greatly missed.



A heartfelt thanks to caregiver Aaron Scholl and the rest of the care team at Home Care Assistance of Dayton.



There will be a private family celebration of life.



