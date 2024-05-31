Van Oss, Thomas Russell "Tom"



Thomas "Tom" Russell Van Oss, 81 of Beavercreek, Twp., passed away peacefully, Monday, May 20, 2024 with his wife at his side. Tom was born June 10, 1942 in Dayton to the late Russell Edward and Dorothy Rose (Zimmer) Van Oss; also preceding him in death were his maternal grandparents Joe and Collette Zimmer, paternal grandparents Alfred and Lucille Van Oss and brother-in-law Butch Orr.



Tom leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 46 years Ardyce (Joslin) Van Oss, son and daughter T. R. (Nicole) Van Oss, Amy (Sam) Learned, five grandchildren Ryan Simon, Abby Learned, Bailey Taylor, Liam Learned, Elena Van Oss. Also surviving are his siblings Joanne Orr, David (Carol) Van Oss, Joe (Peggy) Van Oss, Steve (Jodi) Van Oss, numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Tom was a graduate of Beavercreek High School class of 1960 where he excelled in football, basketball and tennis, and a graduate of Ohio University class of 1964 where he earned his BS in finance. Tom was a Captain in the US Army during the Vietnam era serving as a Special Weapons Officer. He was the Manager of the Accounting Department at DP & L, and retired after 34 years of dedicated service. He was also camp accountant for 4H Camp Clifton, he was active in Indian Guide and Indian Princess. Tom's hobbies included fishing, golf, camping, remote control airplanes, he had a great love of the outdoors. Tom also coached CYO basketball at St. Luke Catholic School for many years. Tom was a wonderful father, husband and really loved and enjoyed being with his family.



There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends, Friday, May 31, 2024 at St. Luke Catholic Church, 1440 North Fairfield Road, Beavercreek, Ohio starting at 9:30 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am with Fr. Matthew Lee, celebrant. To leave a message or share a special memory of Tom with his family, please visit: www.tobias-fh.com.



