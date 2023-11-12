Vanage, Charles Joseph

Vanage III, Charles Joseph



Charles Joseph Vanage III, 60, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away on November 9th, 2023. He is preceded in death by his father Charles J. Vanage II. Charlie's intelligence was well-known among his friends and family. He graduated from Altar High School and went on to pursue a degree in chemical engineering from Purdue University. From Texas Instruments and Xerox, to being a stockbroker, entrepreneur and even a casino stagehand in Vegas, he had a well-rounded career and seemed to be able to do just about anything. When he wasn't working, Charlie enjoyed sunbathing, working out, and maintaining his good health. He could be described as "Mr. GQ". If there was anything he loved more than taking care of himself, it was being able to cherish all the times spent hanging out with his close friends and family. Charlie is survived by his mother Janet Vanage, sisters Krista L. (Phill) Neiman, Susan M. (Bryan) Pierce, brother Thomas M. (Jami) Vanage, as well as nieces Jenna N. and LillyAnn M. Neiman, and nephews Joshua and Andrew Pierce. His family would also like to mention Arnold Gedek of Indianapolis, IN-Charlie's best friend of over 40 years for always being by his side. We appreciate everything you've done. Charlie was a survivor in life, and will be missed deeply by all who knew him. Services will be held on Wednesday, November 15th, 2023 at David's Cemetery, 11am-12pm. A graveside service and reception will follow at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton.



