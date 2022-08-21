VanAUSDAL, Cynthia

Van AUSDAL, Cynthia Frances



Aged 63, of Beavercreek, passed away August 8, releasing her from years of medical issues and complications. Born in 1959 to Esther and Francis Sigmond. Cindi married her husband Glenn G. Van Ausdal in December 1977. Mother of three sons and daughters-in-law, Jared (Cortney Hall) of Dayton, Brandon (Cortney Hudak) of Manheim, PA, and Michael (Melissa Vorenberg) of Denver, CO. Grandmother to Reese and Jack (born days after her death) who made her ecstatically happy the last few months. "Special" mother to Ben, Jessie, and Max Van Ausdal, as well as numerous other nieces and nephews. Sister to Ruby Bozarth and George Boggs, and their spouses, both who preceded her in death. Special "Sister" to Brenda Lambros (Sam) who grew up friends, from the age of two.



Cindi was also preceded by her cousins Tom and Vivian "Elaine" Rinehart, niece Tina Willhoite, and by Gerald and Vivian Van Ausdal.



Cindi attended Northridge schools, graduating in 1977. She attended nursing school at WSU earning a BSN twenty years to the day after graduating from high school. She then started worling on her MSN in Psychiatric Nursing at UC, graduating in December 1999.



Her nursing career included Miami Valley Hospital on the in-patient Psychiatric floor, and a supervisory position at Day-Mount Community Mental Health Center in Dayton. Followed by TCN centers in Greene County as an Advanced Practice Nurse, her final position was at South Community, as Director of Medical Services as the non-clinical director of the department, and as an Advanced Practice Nurse. In May of 2014, Cindi became totally disabled due to serious spinal failures, resulting in multiple back surgeries and continuous pain for the rest of her life.



All her know her remember her as a loving and caring soul, who would always do as much as she could for others, even as she was struggling herself. She was a very effective psych nurse, partially because she had been through many of the same traumas as her clients.



Primarily due to the recent births of her grandchildren, a memorial service will be announced in the future.



Arrangements are being handled by Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek, with additional information available at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/dayton-oh.

