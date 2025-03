Vance, James M. "Jimmy"



Age 45 of Fairfield, passed away after an extended illness on Saturday, March 15, 2025. Visitation will be Monday, March 24, 2025 from 10AM until Mass of Christian Burial (11AM) at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 400 Nilles Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014. Burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Hamilton. www.avancefuneralhome.com



