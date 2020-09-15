VANCE, Karen

VANCE (Gleadell), Karen Renee Age 56 of Union, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Karen was a loving sister and friend who will be greatly missed. She was retired following a career in medical transcription. Karen was a member of the Northmont High School Class of 1982 where she was very active in athletics and was selected to the Ohio All State Soccer Team. She enjoyed bowling, soccer, softball, basketball and was a lover of animals. She is survived by her siblings: Darrell (Lynnette) Gleadell of Lewisburg, Debra (Rick) Stowe of Englewood, Kimberly (Ramie) Gleadell of Cuyahoga Falls, Sherry Bennett of Englewood, and Shawn Gleadell of Dayton, many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Darold & Irene (Gabbard) Gleadell, brother: Mark Gleadell, and brother-in-law: Larry Bennett. Funeral Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Rev. Jay McMillen officiating. The family will receive friends also on Tuesday, from 5:00 p.m. until when services begin at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be held privately at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens, Brookville. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton (www.hsdayton.org). Attendees are requested to follow Covid-19 pandemic guidelines. Online condolences and memories of Karen may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com

