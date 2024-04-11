VANCE, Nancy L.



age 88, of Huber Heights, passed away Monday, April 8, 2024. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years Donald, her parents Charles and Mabel (Clark) Everhart, her brother Daniel Everhart and her niece Jana Everhart.



She is survived by her children-Karen, D. Stephen and Michael, grandchildren- Brandon (Crystal), Cory (Kaitlyn) and Andy (Jen), great grandchildren- Logan, Elijah, Rhett, Everly and Colton. Also survived by her brother James (Elata) Everhart, niece Michelle (Jason) Tripp and nephew Douglas (Wendy) Everhart.



She was a longtime teacher for the Vandalia-Butler School System primarily teaching 5th grade at Demmitt Elementary. She was also longtime member of the Vandalia United Methodist Church; involved with the choral and handbell choirs, a member of the Vandalia Lioness Club and the Vandalia Historical Society. She enjoyed helping others, traveling all over the world, reading and playing piano.



The family will receive friends 10 a.m. Saturday, Apr. 13, at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, with a funeral service at 10:30 a.m., with Rev. Michael Malcosky officiating. The burial will follow at Poplar Hill Cemetery, Vandalia. A luncheon will be served afterwards at the Vandalia United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Vandalia United Methodist Church, 200 S. Dixie Dr., in her memory. The family would like to thank the Villages of Huber and Day City Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to her. Condolences can be shared at www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com



