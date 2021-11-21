VANCLEAVE, Sandra Lee



73, of Trenton, died on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at



Kettering Medical Center. She was born on Friday, May 28,1948, in Middletown, OH, to Oscar and Maneva Williams. Sandy was a dedicated wife of 54 years, and a devoted mother and grandmother. She made a mark on many lives as she lived out the call of I Peter 4:10 "Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others."Sandy served as a member of GracePointe Church for over 45 years, as a volunteer at EMS Food Pantry, and a caring neighbor and friend. She was a retired 5th grade teacher from the Edgewood City Schools. Sandy is survived by her husband; Anthony VanCleave, son; David (Becky) VanCleave, daughter; Kathrine (Jason) Paarlberg, sister;



Jeanette Fields, grandchildren; Benjamin, Kyle, Katelyn, Emmalee, and Nathaniel. The family wishes to send a special thank you to Dr. Peter Bouz and his staff at Kettering Hospital.The family will receive friends from 3:00-5:00 pm on



Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at GracePointe Nazarene, 220 N. Miami Street, Trenton, OH 45067. Memorial service will



follow at 5:00 pm with Pastor Jon Young officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Target



Dayton Ministries, 111 Xenia Avenue, Dayton, OH 45410. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

