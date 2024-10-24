Vandervort, Diana

Vandervort (Curtner), Diana Lynn



Diana Lynn (Curtner) Vandervort, age 76 of Tipp City, OH, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2024, at her daughter's home in Batesville, Indiana. Born on December 1, 1947, in Dayton, Ohio, she was the daughter of Jesse James and Hazel Francis (Stroud) Curtner. Diana was a beloved wife, mother, and "Grammy".



Family was at the heart of everything she did. She was known for taking care of others, providing love and guidance. In addition to her family, Diana had a vibrant circle of friends that she enjoyed socializing and playing cards with daily at the McDonalds in Tipp City. Her presence will be missed not just at the card table, but in the hearts of everyone who knew her.



She is survived by her husband, Clifford L. Vandervort and her two daughters; Cynthia (Miller) Kern of Batesville, Indiana and Heather (Miller) Marlow of Fairborn, Ohio; brothers Jesse J. Curtner Jr. of Dayton, Ohio and Jon Keith Curtner of Troy, Ohio. She cherished her family, which includes sons-in-law, Gy Kern and Dave Marlow, and her grandchildren, Carissa Gearhart and Paige Gearhart of Brookville, Ohio; Morgan Marlow of Fairborn, Ohio; and Nicholas Kern of Batesville, Indiana as well as several nieces and nephews.



She is predeceased in death by siblings Jerry J. Curtner, Darlene L. Ballantyne and Jamey Scott Curtner; and parents Jesse and Hazel Curtner.



A private service will be held at Weigel Funeral Home on October 26, 2024, followed by burial at Forest Hill Memorial Gardens in Tipp City, Ohio. Diana will be remembered for her kindness, love, and devotion to her family. For online condolences go to www.weigelfh.com.



