VANHOOK, Lillian



Lillian VanHook, age 95, of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022. She was born March 23, 1927, in Wyoming, Ohio, the daughter of the late Edward and Mary (nee Reaser) Burke. On April 23, 1949, in Cincinnati, Ohio, she married Wesley H. VanHook, and he preceded her in death in 2001. Mrs. VanHook worked in the sales office at Procter and Gamble for many years. She is survived by her son Jeffery VanHook; four grandchildren Crystal VanHook, Jason (Jessica) VanHook, Jacqueline (Donniell) Douglas, and Dennis Brown; twelve great-grandchildren Markease VanHook, Ariel VanHook, Olivia Brown, Lillian Brown, Nathaniel VanHook, Grace Brown, Matthew VanHook, Izzy Rohrer, Jayden Douglas, Tylor Robbins, Savannah Douglas, and Donovan Douglas. Mrs. VanHook was also preceded in death by her siblings June R. Cox, Lucille Hopper, James Burke, and Albert L. Burke. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Barry Wilson, officiating. Burial to follow in Butler County Memorial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

