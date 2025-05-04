VanMeter, Alice

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Van Meter, Alice "Joy"

Alice "Joy" Van Meter, 86, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on April 21, 2025, peacefully with family near. She was born in Milburn, Oklahoma on August 30, 1938. She is preceded in death by her husband; William "Bill" Van Meter, son; Anthony "Tony" Van Meter, sister; Mary, and granddaughter; Elizabeth Nichole. Joy was a Registered Nurse, with a B.S degree from Columbia University. She leaves behind a daughter; Marijo (Bud) Hartman, brothers; Larry and Paul, Granddaughters; Ashley and Amber, grandsons; Jacob, Nigel, and Blade, great grandchildren; Alexis, Jasmine, Sereneity, Adeline, Felix, Max William, and Ada Joy, nephews; Harold, Jeff, Steve, Russell, and Kim. Her ashes will be scattered in a field of blue bonnets, in Texas by her niece, Sandy Hunter. www.adkinsfunerals.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Adkins Funeral Home

7055 DAYTON ROAD

Enon, OH

45323

https://www.adkinsfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Hiett, John
2
Blair, Thomas
3
Blackburn, Bob
4
Cooper, Raymond
5
Bowman, Mary