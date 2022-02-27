VANSCHAIK, Karen F.



Age 75, of Belle Center, OH, passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chris of 47 years. Karen was born in Greenville, OH, and after marrying Chris, moved to Brookville where they raised their son



Patrick. They retired at Indian Lake where they had a weekend home. There, they enjoyed fishing, boating and jet skiing. Chris and Karen also enjoyed ballroom dancing in Dayton and Florida, where they wintered for many years. She was survived by her son, Patrick (Angie) VanSchaik and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be missed by family and friends. The family has requested private services. Arrangements by the Westbrock Funeral Home, Dayton.

